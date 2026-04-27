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    Artic Lightning Air Show and Arctic Thunder Open House promotional video

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A promotional video for the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House and Arctic Lightning Air Shows. This promotional video was a collaborative effort between Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy and Senior Airman Colin Perkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1004527
    VIRIN: 260408-F-XB484-1001
    Filename: DOD_111665851
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Artic Lightning Air Show and Arctic Thunder Open House promotional video, by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Eielson AFB
    JBER
    air show
    PACAF
    ATOH 26
    Arctic Lightning 26

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