A promotional video for the 2026 Arctic Thunder Open House and Arctic Lightning Air Shows. This promotional video was a collaborative effort between Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Theodore Gowdy and Senior Airman Colin Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1004527
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-XB484-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111665851
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Artic Lightning Air Show and Arctic Thunder Open House promotional video, by A1C Theodore Gowdy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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