Georgia Army National Guard - South Georgia Wildfire Suppression Efforts (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004526" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, support wildfire suppression efforts with partner agencies in Waycross and Pineland, Georgia, April 29, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)