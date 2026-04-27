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    Georgia Army National Guard - South Georgia Wildfire Suppression Efforts (B-Roll Package)

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    PINELAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, support wildfire suppression efforts with partner agencies in Waycross and Pineland, Georgia, April 29, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Emerson Sneary)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004526
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-LM140-2280
    Filename: DOD_111665849
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: PINELAND, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Army National Guard - South Georgia Wildfire Suppression Efforts (B-Roll Package), by PFC Emerson Sneary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    wildfires
    78th ATC
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GNGWF0426
    Apr26 Wildfires

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