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    Modern Day Marine - EDCOM: Leading the Revolution in Joint Education

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Tracy, Commanding General, Education Command and President, Marine Corps University, Col. Robert Barnhat, Director, College of Enlisted Military Education, Col. John Lehane, Director Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and Maj. Jessica Aich, Course Director Expeditionary Warfare School, give their remarks during the “Modern Day Marine - EDCOM: Leading the Revolution in Joint Education” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004524
    VIRIN: 260429-M-M0231-9816
    Filename: DOD_111665824
    Length: 00:45:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Modern Day Marine - EDCOM: Leading the Revolution in Joint Education, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Matthew McDonnell and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MDM
    MDM2026

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