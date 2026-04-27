video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Tracy, Commanding General, Education Command and President, Marine Corps University, Col. Robert Barnhat, Director, College of Enlisted Military Education, Col. John Lehane, Director Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and Maj. Jessica Aich, Course Director Expeditionary Warfare School, give their remarks during the “Modern Day Marine - EDCOM: Leading the Revolution in Joint Education” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate)