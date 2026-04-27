U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew W. Tracy, Commanding General, Education Command and President, Marine Corps University, Col. Robert Barnhat, Director, College of Enlisted Military Education, Col. John Lehane, Director Marine Corps Command and Staff College, and Maj. Jessica Aich, Course Director Expeditionary Warfare School, give their remarks during the “Modern Day Marine - EDCOM: Leading the Revolution in Joint Education” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004524
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-M0231-9816
|Filename:
|DOD_111665824
|Length:
|00:45:24
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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