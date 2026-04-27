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    Freedom 250 United States Space Force Video

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    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert, Airman 1st Class Anisha Deaton, Airman 1st Class Jesse Straub, Adam White and Trevor Wood

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This video showcases the Space Force's place in America's history as part of a celebration of America's 250th Anniversary on July 4th, 2026. Space power has played an integral role in the history of our nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends, spurring innovation, and supporting our way of life. (U.S. Air Force video by the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004523
    VIRIN: 260421-F-F3230-1001
    PIN: 260000
    Filename: DOD_111665816
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

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    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

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