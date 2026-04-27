Freedom 250 United States Air Force Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004522" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video showcases the Air Force's role in America's history as part of a celebration of America's 250th Anniversary on July 4th, 2026. Airpower has played an integral role in the history of our nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends, spurring innovation, and supporting our way of life. (U.S. Air Force video by the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron)