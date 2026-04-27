Freedom 250 United States Air Force Video

This video showcases the Air Force's role in America's history as part of a celebration of America's 250th Anniversary on July 4th, 2026. Airpower has played an integral role in the history of our nation by defending our homeland, deterring or defeating our enemies, supporting our friends, spurring innovation, and supporting our way of life. (U.S. Air Force video by the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004522
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-F3230-1002
|PIN:
|260000
|Filename:
|DOD_111665811
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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