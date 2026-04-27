Pacific Ocean Division Visit from April 13-24, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004521" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; Mr. Pete “Silverback” Ridilla, Programs Director; and Mr. José E. Sánchez, Regional Business and Engineering Director, participate in various site inspections with USACE Far East District employees from April 13-24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose of the division’s visit was for engagements with senior leaders across South Korea, visit sites for project updates and interact with district employees about FED operations. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)