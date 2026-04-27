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    Pacific Ocean Division Visit from April 13-24, 2026

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.12.2026

    Video by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; Mr. Pete “Silverback” Ridilla, Programs Director; and Mr. José E. Sánchez, Regional Business and Engineering Director, participate in various site inspections with USACE Far East District employees from April 13-24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose of the division’s visit was for engagements with senior leaders across South Korea, visit sites for project updates and interact with district employees about FED operations. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004521
    VIRIN: 260412-D-CQ138-8583
    PIN: 261304F
    Filename: DOD_111665807
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

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    This work, Pacific Ocean Division Visit from April 13-24, 2026, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USACEFED
    construction
    USACE
    engineering
    engagement
    USACEPOD

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