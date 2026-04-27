Pacific Ocean Division Visit from April 13-24, 2026

Brig. Gen. Joseph C. “Clete” Goetz, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division; Mr. Pete “Silverback” Ridilla, Programs Director; and Mr. José E. Sánchez, Regional Business and Engineering Director, participate in various site inspections with USACE Far East District employees from April 13-24, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The purpose of the division’s visit was for engagements with senior leaders across South Korea, visit sites for project updates and interact with district employees about FED operations. (U.S. Army video by Monique Freemon)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004521
|VIRIN:
|260412-D-CQ138-8583
|PIN:
|261304F
|Filename:
|DOD_111665807
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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