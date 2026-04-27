video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004520" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ms. Johany Deal, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Installation and Logistics; Dr. Daniel Corbin, Deputy Commandant for Information Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Division Chief Technical Advisor, Senior Information Security Officer, Mr. Anthony Greco, Executive Director, Training and Education Command and Mr. Robert Cross, Deputy Commander for Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics, U.. Marine Corps Systems Command, give their remarks during the “Modern Day Marine 2026 - Transforming USMC Procurement: Leading with Agility and Impact” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate)