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    Modern Day Marine 2026 - Transforming USMC Procurement: Leading with Agility and Impact

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    Ms. Johany Deal, Assistant Deputy Commandant for Installation and Logistics; Dr. Daniel Corbin, Deputy Commandant for Information Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Division Chief Technical Advisor, Senior Information Security Officer, Mr. Anthony Greco, Executive Director, Training and Education Command and Mr. Robert Cross, Deputy Commander for Systems Engineering and Acquisition Logistics, U.. Marine Corps Systems Command, give their remarks during the “Modern Day Marine 2026 - Transforming USMC Procurement: Leading with Agility and Impact” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004520
    VIRIN: 260429-M-M0231-8005
    Filename: DOD_111665804
    Length: 00:57:34
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Transforming USMC Procurement: Leading with Agility and Impact, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Matthew McDonnell and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MDM
    MDM2026

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