This video shows Nevada National Guard Soldiers training as Type 2 wildland firefighters alongside the Nevada Division of Forestry, highlighting ground operations, fire shelter deployment, and aerial firefighting capabilities supporting wildfire response in Washoe Valley, Nevada, Apr. 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 19:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004517
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-KL044-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665753
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nevada National Guard ready to fight wildfires from the ground and air, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada National Guard ready to fight wildfires from the ground and air
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