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    Nevada National Guard ready to fight wildfires from the ground and air

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    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    This video shows Nevada National Guard Soldiers training as Type 2 wildland firefighters alongside the Nevada Division of Forestry, highlighting ground operations, fire shelter deployment, and aerial firefighting capabilities supporting wildfire response in Washoe Valley, Nevada, Apr. 23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 19:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004517
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-KL044-1002
    Filename: DOD_111665753
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada National Guard ready to fight wildfires from the ground and air, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nevada National Guard ready to fight wildfires from the ground and air

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    TAGS

    Wildfire response
    Washoe Valley
    NVNG
    Davis Fire
    National Guard
    Type 2 Wildland Firefighter

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