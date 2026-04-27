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    BRoll: VMFAT-502 hosts U.K. Royal Air Force, Royal Navy

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observe and assist members of the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and Royal Navy in loading ordnance onto U.S. aircraft during combined joint training event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The training focused on cross-platform interoperability, allowing Marine Corps aviation ordnance technicians to familiarize themselves with U.S. ally weapon systems and loading procedures. The event strengthened the integrated defense capabilities between U.S. Marines and the UK service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004489
    VIRIN: 260318-M-SF953-1002
    PIN: 9531002
    Filename: DOD_111665114
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, BRoll: VMFAT-502 hosts U.K. Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RAF
    joint force
    VMFAT-502
    ordinance
    United Kingdom

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