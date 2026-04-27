BRoll: VMFAT-502 hosts U.K. Royal Air Force, Royal Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004489" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observe and assist members of the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and Royal Navy in loading ordnance onto U.S. aircraft during combined joint training event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The training focused on cross-platform interoperability, allowing Marine Corps aviation ordnance technicians to familiarize themselves with U.S. ally weapon systems and loading procedures. The event strengthened the integrated defense capabilities between U.S. Marines and the UK service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)