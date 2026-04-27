BRoll: VMFAT-502 hosts U.K. Royal Air Force, Royal Navy

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observe and assist members of the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and Royal Navy in loading ordnance onto U.S. aircraft during combined joint training event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, March 18, 2026. The training focused on cross-platform interoperability, allowing Marine Corps aviation ordnance technicians to familiarize themselves with U.S. ally weapon systems and loading procedures. The event strengthened the integrated defense capabilities between U.S. Marines and the UK service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004489
|VIRIN:
|260318-M-SF953-1002
|PIN:
|9531002
|Filename:
|DOD_111665114
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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