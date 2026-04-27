This is a vertical video for social media from the seventh annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SoSNIE). This event took place in March, 2026 at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in Charleston, SC.
SoSNIE united joint forces and engineers to test end-to-end mission threads and emerging technologies. By facilitating direct warfighter feedback on command-and-control prototypes, the event accelerates interoperability and digital architecture improvements, directly supporting the Navy’s strategic imperative for seamless, all-domain joint force integration.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004485
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-BJ011-1652
|Filename:
|DOD_111665064
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Experimentation with Technology - SoSNIE 2026, by Chelsie Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.