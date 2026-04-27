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    7th Annual Naval Science Experiment at NIWC Atlantic - SoSNIE 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Chelsie Holloway 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    This is a vertical video for social media from the seventh annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SoSNIE). This event took place in March, 2026 at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in Charleston, SC.
    SoSNIE united joint forces and engineers to test end-to-end mission threads and emerging technologies. By facilitating direct warfighter feedback on command-and-control prototypes, the event accelerates interoperability and digital architecture improvements, directly supporting the Navy’s strategic imperative for seamless, all-domain joint force integration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004481
    VIRIN: 260319-N-BJ011-2141
    Filename: DOD_111665017
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

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    SoSNIE
    System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment

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