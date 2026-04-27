Compilation of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conducting Nighttime Operations

Under the cover of darkness, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division move with precision, discipline, and unwavering resolve. This compilation captured the intensity and coordination of nighttime combat operations, showcasing how every movement matters, every signal is deliberate, and the mission never stops. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004480
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-HO064-4394
|Filename:
|DOD_111665004
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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