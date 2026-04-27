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    Compilation of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conducting Nighttime Operations

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    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    10th Mountain Division

    Under the cover of darkness, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division move with precision, discipline, and unwavering resolve. This compilation captured the intensity and coordination of nighttime combat operations, showcasing how every movement matters, every signal is deliberate, and the mission never stops. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004480
    VIRIN: 260429-A-HO064-4394
    Filename: DOD_111665004
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Compilation of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conducting Nighttime Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NVG, Nighttime, 10th Mountain Division, Lethality

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