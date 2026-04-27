Compilation of 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Conducting Nighttime Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004480" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Under the cover of darkness, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division move with precision, discipline, and unwavering resolve. This compilation captured the intensity and coordination of nighttime combat operations, showcasing how every movement matters, every signal is deliberate, and the mission never stops. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)