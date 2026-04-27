April/May Commanders Roll Call Video

U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, commander of the 163d Attack Wing, and Col. Daniel Vargas, deputy commander of the 163d ATKW, California Air National Guard, talk about the Wing's accomplishments, future mission sets, and give recognition to outstanding performers in the recent Combat Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 28, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004477
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-RZ465-7354
|Filename:
|DOD_111664988
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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