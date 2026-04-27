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    April/May Commanders Roll Call Video

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding 

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Assayag, commander of the 163d Attack Wing, and Col. Daniel Vargas, deputy commander of the 163d ATKW, California Air National Guard, talk about the Wing's accomplishments, future mission sets, and give recognition to outstanding performers in the recent Combat Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, March Air Reserve Base, Calif., April 28, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004477
    VIRIN: 260428-F-RZ465-7354
    Filename: DOD_111664988
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, April/May Commanders Roll Call Video, by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    California Air National Guard
    163d Attack Wing

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