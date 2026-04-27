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    Summit Strike Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier 

    10th Mountain Division

    Hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at Fort Drum, NY, this Joint, Combined, Multi-Domain live-fire exercise showcases the Division’s ability to adapt and excel in operational environments, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004472
    VIRIN: 260415-A-HB317-8308
    Filename: DOD_111664837
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Summit Strike Overview, by SPC Anjelica Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

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