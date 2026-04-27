Summit Strike Overview

Hosted by the 10th Mountain Division (LI) at Fort Drum, NY, this Joint, Combined, Multi-Domain live-fire exercise showcases the Division’s ability to adapt and excel in operational environments, enhancing interoperability and readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Anjelica Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004472
|VIRIN:
|260415-A-HB317-8308
|Filename:
|DOD_111664837
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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