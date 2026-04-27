U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Morris, Director of Operations, Plans, Policy and Operations, Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, Maj. Gen. John Jarrard, Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, Commanding General, 3d Marine Division, and Col. Erick Clark, future operations branch head, Plans, Policies, and Operations, speak about technological dominance through a Marine-centric approach during Modern Day Marine at Washington, D.C. April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales, Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1004471
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-MO231-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111664834
|Length:
|00:59:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - GCE 2040: Technological Dominance Through a Marine-Centric Approach, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Matthew McDonnell, LCpl Matthew Morales and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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