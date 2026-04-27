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    Modern Day Marine 2026 - GCE 2040: Technological Dominance Through a Marine-Centric Approach

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales and Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Morris, Director of Operations, Plans, Policy and Operations, Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, Maj. Gen. John Jarrard, Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, Commanding General, 3d Marine Division, and Col. Erick Clark, future operations branch head, Plans, Policies, and Operations, speak about technological dominance through a Marine-centric approach during Modern Day Marine at Washington, D.C. April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales, Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:00
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1004471
    VIRIN: 260428-M-MO231-1003
    Filename: DOD_111664834
    Length: 00:59:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - GCE 2040: Technological Dominance Through a Marine-Centric Approach, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Matthew McDonnell, LCpl Matthew Morales and LCpl Elisa Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MDM, Modern Day Marine 2026, MDM 26, Marines, USMC, USMCNews

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