Modern Day Marine 2026 - GCE 2040: Technological Dominance Through a Marine-Centric Approach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004471" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Morris, Director of Operations, Plans, Policy and Operations, Maj. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division, Maj. Gen. John Jarrard, Commanding General, 4th Marine Division, Maj. Gen. Kyle Ellison, Commanding General, 3d Marine Division, and Col. Erick Clark, future operations branch head, Plans, Policies, and Operations, speak about technological dominance through a Marine-centric approach during Modern Day Marine at Washington, D.C. April 29, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales, Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith)