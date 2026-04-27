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    B-Roll: Motorcycle Safety Instructor Course

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Mentors of the Basic Riders Course and follow-on Advanced Riders Course from Marine Corps installations across the West Coast take part in a two-day Motorcycle Safety Foundation Instructor Course at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 23-24, 2026. The MSF Instructor Course certifies individuals to teach the Basic Riders and Advanced Riders Courses, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004467
    VIRIN: 260423-M-CH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_111664778
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    BRC; MSF; MCAS Miramar; Training; Readiness

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