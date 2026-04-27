B-Roll: Motorcycle Safety Instructor Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004467" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mentors of the Basic Riders Course and follow-on Advanced Riders Course from Marine Corps installations across the West Coast take part in a two-day Motorcycle Safety Foundation Instructor Course at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 23-24, 2026. The MSF Instructor Course certifies individuals to teach the Basic Riders and Advanced Riders Courses, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)