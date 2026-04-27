B-Roll: Motorcycle Safety Instructor Course

Mentors of the Basic Riders Course and follow-on Advanced Riders Course from Marine Corps installations across the West Coast take part in a two-day Motorcycle Safety Foundation Instructor Course at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, April 23-24, 2026. The MSF Instructor Course certifies individuals to teach the Basic Riders and Advanced Riders Courses, which are essential to build discipline, sharpen awareness, and set the foundation for safe riding. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004467
|VIRIN:
|260423-M-CH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111664778
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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