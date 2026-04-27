Naval Technology Experiments at NIWC Atlantic - B Roll Only

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004465" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a collection of B Roll from the seventh annual System of Systems Naval Integration Experiment (SoSNIE). This event took place in March, 2026 at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic in Charleston, SC.

SoSNIE united joint forces and engineers to test end-to-end mission threads and emerging technologies. By facilitating direct warfighter feedback on command-and-control prototypes, the event accelerates interoperability and digital architecture improvements, directly supporting the Navy’s strategic imperative for seamless, all-domain joint force integration.