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    SCOUT 2026 Highlights

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    CAMP DAWSON AIR FORCE RESERVE CENTER, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Silvers 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, through its Experimentation Branch, is proud to present the S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial (SCOUT). SCOUT's primary mission is to act as a scouting mechanism to identify and assess promising technologies as part of integrated capability sets against realistic, peer-level threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004464
    VIRIN: 260402-D-IT033-1001
    Filename: DOD_111664762
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: CAMP DAWSON AIR FORCE RESERVE CENTER, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, SCOUT 2026 Highlights, by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JSTO
    Joint Science and Technology Office

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