The Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, through its Experimentation Branch, is proud to present the S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial (SCOUT). SCOUT's primary mission is to act as a scouting mechanism to identify and assess promising technologies as part of integrated capability sets against realistic, peer-level threats.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004464
|VIRIN:
|260402-D-IT033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111664762
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|CAMP DAWSON AIR FORCE RESERVE CENTER, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SCOUT 2026 Highlights, by MSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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