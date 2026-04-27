SCOUT 2026 Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004464" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense, through its Experimentation Branch, is proud to present the S&T CBRN-Capability Operational User Trial (SCOUT). SCOUT's primary mission is to act as a scouting mechanism to identify and assess promising technologies as part of integrated capability sets against realistic, peer-level threats.