ViaSat-3 F3 Launches from Kennedy Space Center

A Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the ViaSat-3 F3 mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on April 29, 2026. The Falcon side boosters land at Landing Zone 2 and Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004463
|VIRIN:
|260429-X-BF973-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111664752
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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