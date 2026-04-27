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    ViaSat-3 F3 Launches from Kennedy Space Center

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    CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the ViaSat-3 F3 mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on April 29, 2026. The Falcon side boosters land at Landing Zone 2 and Landing Zone 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004463
    VIRIN: 260429-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_111664752
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, ViaSat-3 F3 Launches from Kennedy Space Center, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Falcon Heavy
    Landing
    Rocket
    Launch
    Via Sat

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