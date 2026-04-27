Seattle student earns NROTC scholarship, selects Duke University

SEATTLE (April 28, 2026) — Moira Kinney, a student at Holy Names Academy and prospective Duke University student, was awarded a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest. The highly competitive NROTC scholarship provides selected students full tuition and certain educational fees, or room and board at participating colleges and universities, along with additional financial benefits while preparing to commission as Navy or Marine Corps officers. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska; its mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004461
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-CJ186-3965
|Filename:
|DOD_111664682
|Length:
|00:19:59
|Location:
|SEATAC, WASHINGTON, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
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|0
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