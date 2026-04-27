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    Month of the military child celebration

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    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Stephensen Elementary School celebrates the month of the military child at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 16, 2026. Every year, the Department of War joins national, state and local government, schools, military organizations and citizens in celebrating over 1.6 million military children and the sacrifices that they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004458
    VIRIN: 260416-F-PO088-1001
    Filename: DOD_111664588
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the military child celebration, by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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