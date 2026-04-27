Month of the military child celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004458" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Stephensen Elementary School celebrates the month of the military child at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 16, 2026. Every year, the Department of War joins national, state and local government, schools, military organizations and citizens in celebrating over 1.6 million military children and the sacrifices that they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)