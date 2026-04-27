Stephensen Elementary School celebrates the month of the military child at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 16, 2026. Every year, the Department of War joins national, state and local government, schools, military organizations and citizens in celebrating over 1.6 million military children and the sacrifices that they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004458
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-PO088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111664588
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the military child celebration, by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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