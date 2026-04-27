(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRW CRI Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    B-roll footage of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. The drill tested the installation’s ability to deploy forces and sustain operations. The scenario simulated Air Education and Training Command Forces backfilling Pacific Air Forces assets that have been forward deployed during the initial outbreak of hostilities with a regional adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Jon Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004453
    VIRIN: 260416-F-PI774-6304
    Filename: DOD_111664580
    Length: 00:20:31
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRW CRI Exercise, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video