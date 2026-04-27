81st TRW CRI Exercise

B-roll footage of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. The drill tested the installation’s ability to deploy forces and sustain operations. The scenario simulated Air Education and Training Command Forces backfilling Pacific Air Forces assets that have been forward deployed during the initial outbreak of hostilities with a regional adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Jon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 13:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004453
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-PI774-6304
|Filename:
|DOD_111664580
|Length:
|00:20:31
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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