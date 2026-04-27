81st TRW CRI Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of airmen of the 81st Training Wing taking part in a combat readiness drill at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Feb. 26, 2026. The drill tested the installation’s ability to deploy forces and sustain operations. The scenario simulated Air Education and Training Command Forces backfilling Pacific Air Forces assets that have been forward deployed during the initial outbreak of hostilities with a regional adversary. (U.S. Air Force video by Jon Carter)