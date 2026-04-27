U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Preston Hieb, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Oceania District, describes Coast Guard and partner efforts during the search for the missing crew members of the cargo vessel Mariana April 28, 2026. In total, Coast Guard crews and involved partners searched for over 100 hours, covering over 135,000 square nautical miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004407
|VIRIN:
|260428-G-OX937-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663864
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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