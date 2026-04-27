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    U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Preston Hieb, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Oceania District, describes Coast Guard and partner efforts during the search for the missing crew members of the cargo vessel Mariana April 28, 2026. In total, Coast Guard crews and involved partners searched for over 100 hours, covering over 135,000 square nautical miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004407
    VIRIN: 260428-G-OX937-1001
    Filename: DOD_111663864
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    Mariana
    statement
    suspension
    SMC
    SAR
    search

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