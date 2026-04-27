U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004407" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Preston Hieb, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Oceania District, describes Coast Guard and partner efforts during the search for the missing crew members of the cargo vessel Mariana April 28, 2026. In total, Coast Guard crews and involved partners searched for over 100 hours, covering over 135,000 square nautical miles. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)