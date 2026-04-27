Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union members conduct training during a Leader Validation Exercise (VALEX) with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 26, 2026. The training included close-quarters battle, reconnaissance and classroom instruction focused on troop leading procedures and operations orders, preparing approximately 400 leaders from 10 districts to plan and execute small-unit operations before returning to their home units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004406
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-BN475-2641
|Filename:
|DOD_111663814
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union Conduct Leader VALEX Training with U.S. Soldiers, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.