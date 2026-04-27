Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union Conduct Leader VALEX Training with U.S. Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union members conduct training during a Leader Validation Exercise (VALEX) with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, April 26, 2026. The training included close-quarters battle, reconnaissance and classroom instruction focused on troop leading procedures and operations orders, preparing approximately 400 leaders from 10 districts to plan and execute small-unit operations before returning to their home units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)