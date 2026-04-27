Balikatan 2026: Long-range maritime air assault with partners and allies

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conduct a long-range maritime air assault LRMAA as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat Airport, Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)





-SHOTLIST-



[0:00 - 0:02] Point-of-view footage. U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers step off toward the flight line for LRMAA.



[0:05 - 0:07] Photo: CH-47 Chinooks taking off at the start of the LRMAA.



[0:07 - 0:09] Photo: of Cagayan, Philippines, from the view of a CH-47 Chinook. Text: “OVER THE WATER”



[0:10 - 0:12] Photo: CH-47 Chinooks fuel at forward arming and refueling point (FARP). Text: “THROUGH THE JUNGLE”



[0:13 - 0:18] U.S., Philippine Army Soldiers conduct route reconnaissance to identify potential observation post locations.



[0:19 - 0:21] U.S. Soldier holds security position at the perimeter of Itbayat Airport.



[0:22 - 0:26] U.S. Soldiers and Airmen conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN)



[0:27 - 0:29] U.S. and Australian Soldiers pull security at the perimeter of Itbayat Airport.



[0:30 - 0:33] U.S. Soldiers salute the U.S. flag.



[0:34 - 0:35] Photo: U.S., AFP, and ADF Soldiers prepare to execute the LRMAA mission.



[0:36 - 0:39] U.S. and Philippine Army Soldier portraits.



[0:40 - 0:42] Outro logo.





-SOUNDBITES-



(0:01) U.S. Army 1st Lt. Grant Johnson, platoon leader of 2nd Platoon, “Blackfoot” Company, 2-21st IR

“We are about to do a joint mission with the Filipinos and Aussies, a long-range maritime air assault.”



(0:12) U.S. Army Sgt. David Ouellette, a team leader for 2nd Platoon, “Blackfoot” Company, 2-21st IR

“We knew we were going to be working in the Philippines. So we understood the hot climate.”



(0:16) U.S. Army 1st Lt. Grant Johnson, platoon leader of 2nd Platoon, “Blackfoot” Company, 2-21st IR

“We are to secure airfields in the northernmost islands of the Philippines to enable HIRAIN which is HIMARS rapid insertion.



(0:30) U.S. Army 1st Lt. Grant Johnson, platoon leader of 2nd Platoon, “Blackfoot” Company, 2-21st IR

“The purpose of this operation is to partner with our Filipino partners. We've had that alliance for a long time.”





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