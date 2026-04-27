Balikatan 2026: Long-Range Maritime Air Assault Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 54th Infantry “Magilas” Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Australian Army soldiers assigned to 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment conduct a long-range maritime air assault during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Itbayat Airport, Itbayat, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Magaña)



~Timestamps~



[0:00 - 0:25] Point-of-view footage. U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers step off toward the flight line for long-range maritime air assault.

[0:25 - 0:37] Point-of-view footage. U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers board CH-47 Chinook.

[0:38 - 0:40] Point-of-view footage. U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers prepare to exit the aircraft.

[0:41 - 0:49] U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers transfer supplies from a CH-47 Chinook.

[0:50 - 1:54] U.S. Soldiers conduct High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) for dry fire training.

[1:55 - 2:00] C-130 Hercules takes off from Itbayat Airport.

[2:01 - 2:43] U.S. Soldiers, Philippine Army soldiers, and Australian Army soldiers hold security positions around the airfield.

[2:44- 3:50] U.S. Soldiers and Philippine Army soldiers conduct a route reconnaissance near Itbayat Airport in search of potential locations for a friendly observation post.

[3:51 - 4:31] U.S. Soldier Portraits.

[4:32 - 4:43] Philippine Army soldier portraits.