U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provide pistol familiarization training to Guardians with 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. Space Force and Marines worked together to enhance weapons handling proficiency, reinforce safety procedures, and strengthen joint interoperability between U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Space Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004399
|VIRIN:
|260424-M-BN442-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663722
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coaches Provide Pistol Familiarization Training to U.S. Space Force, by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.