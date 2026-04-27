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    U.S. Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coaches Provide Pistol Familiarization Training to U.S. Space Force

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provide pistol familiarization training to Guardians with 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. Space Force and Marines worked together to enhance weapons handling proficiency, reinforce safety procedures, and strengthen joint interoperability between U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Space Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004399
    VIRIN: 260424-M-BN442-2001
    Filename: DOD_111663722
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coaches Provide Pistol Familiarization Training to U.S. Space Force, by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    okinawa, japan, 3rd maint. bn. pistol

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