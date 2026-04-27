U.S. Marine Corps Combat Marksmanship Coaches Provide Pistol Familiarization Training to U.S. Space Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004399" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provide pistol familiarization training to Guardians with 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2026. Space Force and Marines worked together to enhance weapons handling proficiency, reinforce safety procedures, and strengthen joint interoperability between U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Space Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)