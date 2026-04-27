U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, live fire the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) during an Integrated Air and Missile Defense training as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 02:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004397
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-KE598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663664
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION LEOVOGUILDO GANTIOQUI, PH
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Balikatan 2026: USMC MADIS fires during Integrated Air and Missile Defense training, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.