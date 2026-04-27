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    Balikatan 2026: USMC MADIS fires during Integrated Air and Missile Defense training

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    NAVAL STATION LEOVOGUILDO GANTIOQUI, PHILIPPINES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, live fire the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) during an Integrated Air and Missile Defense training as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Naval Station Leovogildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 02:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004397
    VIRIN: 260428-M-KE598-1001
    Filename: DOD_111663664
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: NAVAL STATION LEOVOGUILDO GANTIOQUI, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: USMC MADIS fires during Integrated Air and Missile Defense training, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    MADIS
    12th LAAB
    USMC
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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