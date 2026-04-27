USO 6 STAR SALUTE GALA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Junior Enlisted Service Members from the US, the ROK, and UNC are recognized for their contributions toward strengthening the US - ROK - UNC Member States Alliance during the 52nd Annual Six Star Salute Gala in the Republic of Korea, 23-24 April, 2026. The Six Star Salute honors outstanding service members for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)