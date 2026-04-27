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    USO 6 STAR SALUTE GALA

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Junior Enlisted Service Members from the US, the ROK, and UNC are recognized for their contributions toward strengthening the US - ROK - UNC Member States Alliance during the 52nd Annual Six Star Salute Gala in the Republic of Korea, 23-24 April, 2026. The Six Star Salute honors outstanding service members for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004393
    VIRIN: 260423-A-LB960-1001
    Filename: DOD_111663599
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    This work, USO 6 STAR SALUTE GALA, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    8th Army
    INDOPACOM
    2nd Inf Div/ROK-U.S. Combined Division
    South Korea

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