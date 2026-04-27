Junior Enlisted Service Members from the US, the ROK, and UNC are recognized for their contributions toward strengthening the US - ROK - UNC Member States Alliance during the 52nd Annual Six Star Salute Gala in the Republic of Korea, 23-24 April, 2026. The Six Star Salute honors outstanding service members for their leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004393
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-LB960-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663599
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO 6 STAR SALUTE GALA, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.