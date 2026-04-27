M4 Familiarization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, U.S. and the Mongolian Ground Force familiarize themselves with the M4A1 carbine on April 28, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries for the inaugural event, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jack Ziercher)