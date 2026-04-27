M4 Familiarization

Soldiers from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, U.S. and the Mongolian Ground Force familiarize themselves with the M4A1 carbine on April 28, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries for the inaugural event, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jack Ziercher)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 01:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004387
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-YK207-3811
|Filename:
|DOD_111663501
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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