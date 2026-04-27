(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M4 Familiarization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Spc. Jack Ziercher 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, U.S. and the Mongolian Ground Force familiarize themselves with the M4A1 carbine on April 28, 2026, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries for the inaugural event, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization and training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jack Ziercher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 01:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004387
    VIRIN: 260429-A-YK207-3811
    Filename: DOD_111663501
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Familiarization, by SPC Jack Ziercher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PLFTRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video