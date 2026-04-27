Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Layouts

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a detailed equipment layout during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, April 28, 2026. The layout ensures all individual and team gear is present, serviceable, and mission-ready as part of a comprehensive inspection process under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 22:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004385
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-RD715-1895
|Filename:
|DOD_111663462
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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