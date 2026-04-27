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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Layouts

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    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a detailed equipment layout during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, April 28, 2026. The layout ensures all individual and team gear is present, serviceable, and mission-ready as part of a comprehensive inspection process under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004384
    VIRIN: 260429-A-QQ238-1698
    Filename: DOD_111663461
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Layouts, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    INDOPACAM
    Hawaii
    U.S. Army
    Partner & Allies
    PLFTRC

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