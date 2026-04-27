Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a detailed equipment layout during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, April 28, 2026. The layout ensures all individual and team gear is present, serviceable, and mission-ready as part of a comprehensive inspection process under competitive conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004384
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-QQ238-1698
|Filename:
|DOD_111663461
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Layouts, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.