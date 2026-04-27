Mendel Elementary School hosts a Color Run on Yokota Air Base. Danielle Bowels, a teacher at Mendel Elementary, speaks on the importance of events like these as well as the overall importance of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004382
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663450
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child Color Run - NO GRAPHICS, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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