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    Month of the Military Child Color Run - NO GRAPHICS

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    JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Mendel Elementary School hosts a Color Run on Yokota Air Base. Danielle Bowels, a teacher at Mendel Elementary, speaks on the importance of events like these as well as the overall importance of the Month of the Military Child.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 23:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004382
    VIRIN: 260429-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111663450
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Month of the Military Child Color Run - NO GRAPHICS, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    Color Run
    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)

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