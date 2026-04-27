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    Modern Day Marine 2026 - Opening Ceremony

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kriti Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, Cpl. Christopher Prelle, Lance Cpl. Elisa Ruiz and Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines, members of the Marine Corps League and Marine Corps Association conduct the opening ceremony for Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Cpl. Christopher Prelle, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004376
    VIRIN: 260428-M-FR914-4930
    Filename: DOD_111663194
    Length: 00:16:46
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Matthew McDonnell, Cpl Christopher Prelle, LCpl Elisa Ruiz and SSgt Joshua Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Modern Day Marine
    USMCNews
    MDM2026
    MDM26

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