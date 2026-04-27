U.S. Marines, members of the Marine Corps League and Marine Corps Association conduct the opening ceremony for Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Cpl. Christopher Prelle, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell, and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004376
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-FR914-4930
|Filename:
|DOD_111663194
|Length:
|00:16:46
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Modern Day Marine 2026 - Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Kriti Chhetri, LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, LCpl Matthew McDonnell, Cpl Christopher Prelle, LCpl Elisa Ruiz and SSgt Joshua Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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