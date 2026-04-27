Modern Day Marine 2026 - Everyone Fights: A Senior Enlisted Perspective on Preparing Marines for the Next 250 Years

The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz; Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, Sergeant Major, Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Sgt. Maj. Ryan A. Gnecco, Sergeant Major, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, give their remarks during the “Everyone Fights: A Senior Enlisted Perspective on Preparing Marines for the Next 250 Years” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004375
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-M0231-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111663188
|Length:
|00:43:37
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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