Modern Day Marine 2026 - Everyone Fights: A Senior Enlisted Perspective on Preparing Marines for the Next 250 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz; Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff, Sergeant Major, Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Sgt. Maj. Ryan A. Gnecco, Sergeant Major, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, give their remarks during the “Everyone Fights: A Senior Enlisted Perspective on Preparing Marines for the Next 250 Years” panel at Modern Day Marine 2026, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine is an annual event that allows the service to showcase modernization efforts, explore innovation solutions and discuss future operational challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith, Lance Cpl. Ruiz, Lance Cpl. Chhetri, Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell and Lance Cpl. Aiyana Bridges)