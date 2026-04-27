Modern Day Marine 2026 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines attend Modern Day Marine 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Abigail Hutcheson)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004374
|VIRIN:
|260428-M-OR796-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111663169
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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