B-roll: US service members participate in multinational academics during African Lion 26

Multinational service members attend noncommissioned officer development classroom instruction during African Lion 26 academics at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 23, 2026. The exercise’s multinational academics engaged approximately 400 students across more than 20 military subjects, increasing a shared understanding of best practices.
AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (Courtesy video by Blue Tree Production)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004353
|VIRIN:
|260423-D-A0963-9584
|Filename:
|DOD_111662978
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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