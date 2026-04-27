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    79th TSC Culinarian of the Year 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Video compilation of Soldiers participating in the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) second annual Culinarian of the Year competition on Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 24, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004352
    VIRIN: 260422-A-IA193-7438
    Filename: DOD_111662972
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 79th TSC Culinarian of the Year 2026, by CPT Marcelo Marta and SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    302nd MPAD
    79th TSC
    Culinary Skills
    Army Reserve

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