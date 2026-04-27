Video compilation of Soldiers participating in the 79th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) second annual Culinarian of the Year competition on Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, Calif., April 24, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Marcelo Marta and Spc. Nathan Starr)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004352
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-IA193-7438
|Filename:
|DOD_111662972
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 79th TSC Culinarian of the Year 2026, by CPT Marcelo Marta and SPC Nathan Starr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.