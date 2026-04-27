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    B-roll of smoke on training mission

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    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Flight crew of Charlie Company, 3-126th Aviation Regiment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, catches video of smoke in the forest during a routine training mission on April 24, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004350
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-HV364-1001
    Filename: DOD_111662946
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VERMONT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of smoke on training mission, by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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