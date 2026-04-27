Flight crew of Charlie Company, 3-126th Aviation Regiment, Garrison Support Command, Vermont National Guard, catches video of smoke in the forest during a routine training mission on April 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004350
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-HV364-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111662946
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll of smoke on training mission, by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.