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    UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve nursing pipeline and readiness

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    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    The University of Missouri–St. Louis launched the Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing bridge program April 22, 2026 in St. Louis, creating a direct pathway for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to advance their medical careers while strengthening readiness and the civilian health care workforce. Designed for MOS 68C practical nursing specialists, the program builds on existing training to accelerate the transition into registered nurse roles and develop future Army Nurse Corps leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 16:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004342
    VIRIN: 260422-A-YH571-1001
    Filename: DOD_111662830
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US

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    ARMEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    armyreserve
    68C
    ArmyMedicine
    ArmyNurseCorps
    807th Theater Medical Command (807th TMC)

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