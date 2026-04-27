UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve nursing pipeline and readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004342" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The University of Missouri–St. Louis launched the Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing bridge program April 22, 2026 in St. Louis, creating a direct pathway for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to advance their medical careers while strengthening readiness and the civilian health care workforce. Designed for MOS 68C practical nursing specialists, the program builds on existing training to accelerate the transition into registered nurse roles and develop future Army Nurse Corps leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)