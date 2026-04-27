UMSL launches first-of-its-kind Army LPN-to-BSN bridge program to strengthen Army Reserve nursing pipeline and readiness

The University of Missouri–St. Louis launched the Licensed Practical Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing bridge program April 22, 2026 in St. Louis, creating a direct pathway for U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to advance their medical careers while strengthening readiness and the civilian health care workforce. Designed for MOS 68C practical nursing specialists, the program builds on existing training to accelerate the transition into registered nurse roles and develop future Army Nurse Corps leaders. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004342
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-YH571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111662830
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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