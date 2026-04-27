A video about U.S. Army Sustainment Command's role in Operation Sentry Move, featuring Soldiers and Civilians from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004339
|VIRIN:
|260428-A-XQ291-5731
|Filename:
|DOD_111662810
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC's Role in Operation Sentry Move, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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