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    ASC's Role in Operation Sentry Move

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    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A video about U.S. Army Sustainment Command's role in Operation Sentry Move, featuring Soldiers and Civilians from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 15:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004339
    VIRIN: 260428-A-XQ291-5731
    Filename: DOD_111662810
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, ASC's Role in Operation Sentry Move, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC

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