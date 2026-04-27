Our Service: Winning Matters

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen share what it means to compete, improve and deliver when it counts in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Winning Matters focuses on the drive for excellence, showing how Soldiers and Airmen push themselves and their teams to perform at the highest level, both in uniform and in their civilian careers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)