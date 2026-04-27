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    Our Service: Winning Matters

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen share what it means to compete, improve and deliver when it counts in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Winning Matters focuses on the drive for excellence, showing how Soldiers and Airmen push themselves and their teams to perform at the highest level, both in uniform and in their civilian careers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1004332
    VIRIN: 260423-Z-DJ450-1001
    Filename: DOD_111662502
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: OHIO, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Our Service: Winning Matters, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Our Service
    winning matters
    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    America250
    Freedom250

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