Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen share what it means to compete, improve and deliver when it counts in the latest episode of the “Our Service” video series. Created alongside the America 250 campaign, the series highlights the people behind the mission as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Winning Matters focuses on the drive for excellence, showing how Soldiers and Airmen push themselves and their teams to perform at the highest level, both in uniform and in their civilian careers. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1004332
|VIRIN:
|260423-Z-DJ450-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111662502
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Service: Winning Matters, by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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