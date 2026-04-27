April 27, 2026 AMCOM Town Hall

Maj. Gen. Lori Robinson, Command Sergeant Major Chris Doss, and Deputy to the Commanding General Mr. Don Nitti hosted a town hall on April 27, 2026. The command group updated the AMCOM workforce and presented awards to recipients.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1004330
|VIRIN:
|260427-O-CT301-6786
|Filename:
|DOD_111662495
|Length:
|01:28:25
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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