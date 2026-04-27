Sgt. Allison Faber, U.S. Army Crew Chief, and Sgt. Steve Guandique, U.S. Army Flight Paramedic from Charlie Company, 2-3 Gen Support Aviation Battalion talk about how medical evaluation increases survaliability and lethality on battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004329
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-PW424-4295
|Filename:
|DOD_111662409
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Increase Survivability and Lethality, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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