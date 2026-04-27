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    Increase Survivability and Lethality

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald and Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Allison Faber, U.S. Army Crew Chief, and Sgt. Steve Guandique, U.S. Army Flight Paramedic from Charlie Company, 2-3 Gen Support Aviation Battalion talk about how medical evaluation increases survaliability and lethality on battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004329
    VIRIN: 260427-A-PW424-4295
    Filename: DOD_111662409
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

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    This work, Increase Survivability and Lethality, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

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