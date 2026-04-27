The F-35 Joint Program Office opened its doors to the next generation of young acquisition professionals, engineers, innovators, and pilots during its recent Bring Your Child to Work Day event April 23. More than 100 children of JPO personnel attended for a hands-on look at the program management mission behind the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004328
|VIRIN:
|260423-O-DP787-8951
|Filename:
|DOD_111662337
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Joint Program Office Bring Your Child to Work Day, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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