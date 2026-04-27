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    F-35 Joint Program Office Bring Your Child to Work Day

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    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Video by Travis Minyon 

    F-35 Joint Program Office

    The F-35 Joint Program Office opened its doors to the next generation of young acquisition professionals, engineers, innovators, and pilots during its recent Bring Your Child to Work Day event April 23. More than 100 children of JPO personnel attended for a hands-on look at the program management mission behind the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004328
    VIRIN: 260423-O-DP787-8951
    Filename: DOD_111662337
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Joint Program Office Bring Your Child to Work Day, by Travis Minyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F35
    F35Unites

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