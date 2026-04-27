F-35 Joint Program Office Bring Your Child to Work Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004328" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The F-35 Joint Program Office opened its doors to the next generation of young acquisition professionals, engineers, innovators, and pilots during its recent Bring Your Child to Work Day event April 23. More than 100 children of JPO personnel attended for a hands-on look at the program management mission behind the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world.