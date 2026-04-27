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    Flight Buddies

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald and Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Sgt. Allison Faber, U.S. Army Crew Chief, Charlie Company, 2-3 Gen Support Aviation Battalion talks about the tradition of "flight buddies," stuffed animals that are passed down from family members or senior crew members who used to fly.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004326
    VIRIN: 260427-A-PW424-6305
    Filename: DOD_111662279
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flight Buddies, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    Aviation

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