Special Operations, Cyber Leaders Testify Before Senate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and the War Department testify on the posture of each combatant command and their defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, April 28, 2026. Testifying are: Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict; Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of war for cyber policy; Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, Socom commander; and Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, National Security Agency director and Cybercom commander.