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    Special Operations, Cyber Leaders Testify Before Senate

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    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

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    War.gov         

    Leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and the War Department testify on the posture of each combatant command and their defense authorization request for fiscal year 2027 and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, April 28, 2026. Testifying are: Derrick Anderson, assistant secretary of war for special operations and low-intensity conflict; Katherine Sutton, assistant secretary of war for cyber policy; Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, Socom commander; and Army Gen. Joshua Rudd, National Security Agency director and Cybercom commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1004325
    Filename: DOD_111662276
    Length: 01:40:10
    Location: US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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