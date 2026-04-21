B-Roll footage covering The 124th Air Support Operations Squadron's JTAC currency training at Razorback Range, Ark., April 20-21, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004037
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-VT588-8852
|Filename:
|DOD_111655806
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 124 ASOS at RAZORBACK RANGE, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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