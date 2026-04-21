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    124 ASOS at RAZORBACK RANGE

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    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll footage covering The 124th Air Support Operations Squadron's JTAC currency training at Razorback Range, Ark., April 20-21, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004037
    VIRIN: 260420-F-VT588-8852
    Filename: DOD_111655806
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124 ASOS at RAZORBACK RANGE, by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ASOS
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Razorback Range
    Air National Guard

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