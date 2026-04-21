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    32nd Street Funk

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band perform 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up,' by Rebirth Brass Band during the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) return to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) homeport, Mar. 4, 2026. 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up' helped to popularize modern New Orleans brass band music with mainstream audiences by blending traditional jazz with funk, hip-hop, and R&B, and featuring infectious tuba-driven basslines and high-energy vocals. The U.S. Navy Band inspires patriotism, elevates esprit de corps, enhances Navy awareness and public relations, supports recruiting and retention efforts, preserves the Nation’s musical heritage, and projects a positive image at home and abroad. Established in 1922, NBSD is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004030
    VIRIN: 260304-N-AS200-1011
    Filename: DOD_111655772
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Street Funk, by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    Navy Band Southwest
    32nd Street Brass Band
    USS Cincinnati (LCS 20)

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