32nd Street Funk

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band perform 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up,' by Rebirth Brass Band during the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) return to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) homeport, Mar. 4, 2026. 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up' helped to popularize modern New Orleans brass band music with mainstream audiences by blending traditional jazz with funk, hip-hop, and R&B, and featuring infectious tuba-driven basslines and high-energy vocals. The U.S. Navy Band inspires patriotism, elevates esprit de corps, enhances Navy awareness and public relations, supports recruiting and retention efforts, preserves the Nation’s musical heritage, and projects a positive image at home and abroad. Established in 1922, NBSD is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Drew Verbis)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004030
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-AS200-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111655772
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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