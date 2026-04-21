32nd Street Funk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO - Sailors assigned to Navy Band Southwest’s 32nd Street Brass Band perform 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up,' by Rebirth Brass Band during the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) return to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) homeport, Mar. 4, 2026. 'Feel Like Funkin' It Up' helped to popularize modern New Orleans brass band music with mainstream audiences by blending traditional jazz with funk, hip-hop, and R&B, and featuring infectious tuba-driven basslines and high-energy vocals. The U.S. Navy Band inspires patriotism, elevates esprit de corps, enhances Navy awareness and public relations, supports recruiting and retention efforts, preserves the Nation’s musical heritage, and projects a positive image at home and abroad. Established in 1922, NBSD is the Navy’s largest principal West Coast homeport and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Drew Verbis)