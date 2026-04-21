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    B-roll: US service members participate in drone academics during African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participate in drone familiarization training during African Lion 26 at Camp Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 22, 2026. The training highlighted military innovation in small unmanned aircraft systems, enhancing the readiness of partner and allied forces to integrate advanced battlefield technologies and supporting partner-led approaches to regional security.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004025
    VIRIN: 260422-N-MW880-4957
    Filename: DOD_111655674
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, B-roll: US service members participate in drone academics during African Lion 26, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

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