B-roll: US service members participate in drone academics during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Combat Engineer Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), and U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company participate in drone familiarization training during African Lion 26 at Camp Draa, Tan-Tan, Morocco, April 22, 2026. The training highlighted military innovation in small unmanned aircraft systems, enhancing the readiness of partner and allied forces to integrate advanced battlefield technologies and supporting partner-led approaches to regional security.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 civilian and military personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)